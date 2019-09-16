LHNE Football remains first in both polls; NC remains sixth in OWH while falling out of LJS

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after an 87-28 home win over Omaha Nation last Friday. The Eagles return to action on Friday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked 1-1 Wakefield. Norfolk Catholic remains sixth in the Omaha World Herald and drop out of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings in Class ‘C-2’ after being ninth last week. The 0-3 Knights are coming off a loss to Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul on the road last Friday 27-6. NC returns to action on Friday when they host top ranked in both polls 3-0 Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Norfolk Catholic stays at number six, and Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Burwell stays at number two, Howells/Dodge remains third, Wakefield slips from fourth to fifth, Creighton is once again sixth, Fullerton jumps from eighth to seventh, and Wisner/Pilger moves up from tenth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Hartington/Newcastle enters the rankings at number nine, and Osmond falls out of the top ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus remains eighth, and Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic drops out of the top ten. In ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Burwell stays at number two, Howells/Dodge moves up from fifth, Wakefield is once again fourth, Creighton slips from third to fifth, and Fullerton stays at number seven. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield jumps from fourth to third, Plainview improves from tenth to ninth, and Osmond falls out of the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.