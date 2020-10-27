LHNE football readies themselves for second round home playoff game with Weeping Water

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked and Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 8-1 on the season after beating routing Elmwood/Murdock at home last Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs 50-22.
Eli Knapp ran for 181 yards off 16 carries and four touchdowns and Hayden Beaudette added two TD runs of his own in the win. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Plainview, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Elmwood/Murdock while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 452-202. The Eagle will host the 7-1 Weeping Water Indians in the second round on Friday at 3:00 at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.