LHNE football readies for home playoff game on Thursday night

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked and Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 7-1 on the season after beating Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at home last Thursday 16-8.
Hayden Beaudette, who ran for 155 yards off 37 carries, threw two TD passes to Cort McKeown in the first half to account for the Eagles scoring. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Plainview, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 402-180. LHNE return to action on Thursday at 7:00 when they host 5-3 Elmwood/Murdock in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs.