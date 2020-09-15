LHNE football readies for battle of ranked teams on Saturday versus Wakefield

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 3-0 on the season after beating West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the road last Friday 44-36.
Eagle quarterback Hayden Beaudette threw three TD passes and ran for three more. He finished with 130 rushing yards off 30 carries and also was 6-12 through the air for 130 yards. Cort McKeown had two touchdown receptions. Lutheran High Northeast has also won their opening game of the season 66-14 at Madison and week two at home over West Holt 66-12. LHNE is ranked eighth in the Omaha World Herald and unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-1’. Saturday’s Eagle/Trojan game can be heard on 106 KIX.