LHNE Football looks to recover from loss and be ready for Howells/Dodge on Friday

The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 2-1 on the season after falling for the first time this season in a 58-24 loss at third ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Wakefield last Friday 58-24.
The Trojans’ Justin Erb ran for 425 yards off 43 carries and five touchdowns in the win. He also had a touchdown reception and recorded twelve tackles defensively. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant ran for 153 yards off 19 carries and a touchdown along with two TD passes in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast have beaten Winnebago and Omaha Nation while falling to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents on average 55.3-36. The Eagles now get ready for Friday’s home game at 7:00 with 3-0 second ranked in both polls Howells/Dodge in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, coach Darin Suckstorf said he believes his team will recover from the ugly loss and be ready for Howells/Dodge on Friday.