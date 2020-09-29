LHNE football looks for back to back wins when they host Hartington/Newcastle on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 4-1 on the season after routing Elkhorn Valley on the road in Tilden last Friday afternoon 78-22 in a game heard on 106 KIX.
The Eagles’ Cort McKeown had two 60-yard kickoff returns for a score, a punt return to the Falcon one-yard line, had a touchdown reception, and an interception defensively in the win. Teammate Eli Knapp ran for 102 yards off twelve carries and three scores, Hayden Beaudette ran for two touchdowns and threw another, and Garrett Boelter ran for two scores. Lutheran High Northeast was coming off a 40-8 home loss to Wakefield six days prior. This season, the Eagles have beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Elkhorn Valley while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents on average 52.4-24.8. LHNE return to action on Thursday when they host 1-2 Hartington/Newcastle, who have had a COVID shortened season thus far.