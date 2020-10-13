LHNE football flying with 6-1 mark as they ready for home contest with Laurel/Concord/Coleridge

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 6-1 on the season after routing Plainview on the road last Friday night 60-14.
The Eagles’ Eli Knapp ran for two scores and Hayden Beaudette threw two TD passes and ran for another. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, and Plainview while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 386-172. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Thursday when they host 5-2 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.