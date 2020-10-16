LHNE football doubles up Laurel/Concord/Coleridge

The Lutheran High Northeast football team improved to 7-1 on the season after doubling up Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 16-8 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. 

Hayden Beaudette ran for 155 yards off 37 carries and completed 5-9 passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the win.  He also had a reception for 24 yards in the first quarter off a trick play.  Teammate Cort McKeown caught five balls for 57 yards and both TDs.  Beaudette hooked up McKeown for a five-yard score in the first quarter and a 27 yard reception with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter.  There was no scoring in the second half.  The Eagles’ Garrett Boelter led the defense with ten tackles and a forced fumble.  The Bears’ Evan Haisch ran for 100 yards off 28 carries and a second quarter touchdown in the loss.  He also had a two-point conversion run, and 13 tackles defensively.  Nolan Ohlrich led the LCC defense with 15 stops and a fumble recovery.  The Bears drop to 5-3.

The Norfolk High volleyball team clipped Columbus in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.  Norfolk improves to 7-18 on the season.

The Houston Astros are still alive in the American League Championship Series after Carlos Correa slammed a walk-off, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to close out a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.  George Springer also homered and Michael Brantley hit a two-run single that put the Astros ahead…