LHNE football doubles up Laurel/Concord/Coleridge

The Lutheran High Northeast football team improved to 7-1 on the season after doubling up Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 16-8 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
Hayden Beaudette ran for 155 yards off 37 carries and completed 5-9 passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also had a reception for 24 yards in the first quarter off a trick play. Teammate Cort McKeown caught five balls for 57 yards and both TDs. Beaudette hooked up McKeown for a five-yard score in the first quarter and a 27 yard reception with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter. There was no scoring in the second half. The Eagles’ Garrett Boelter led the defense with ten tackles and a forced fumble. The Bears’ Evan Haisch ran for 100 yards off 28 carries and a second quarter touchdown in the loss. He also had a two-point conversion run, and 13 tackles defensively. Nolan Ohlrich led the LCC defense with 15 stops and a fumble recovery. The Bears drop to 5-3.