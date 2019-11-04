LHNE football brace themselves for rematch with Howells/Dodge in second round of playoffs

The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 6-3 on the season after outlasting Lourdes Central Catholic at home in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Thursday 56-52. 

Jaxson Kant ran for 183 yards off 49 carries with four touchdown runs and was 15-19 passing for 221 yards a four TD passes to Ben Gebhardt.  Gebhardt caught nine balls on the evening for 183 yards.  This season, the Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Madison, and Lourdes Central Catholic while falling to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, and Neligh/Oakdale.  They outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 50.8-39.1.  Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Wednesday’s second round playoff game at 6:00 at top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ 9-0 Howells/Dodge in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.  The Jaguars beat the Eagles in a regular season game on September 27th 50-27.

