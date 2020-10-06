LHNE football 5-1 on season as they get ready for road game at Plainview

The Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 5-1 on the season after routing Hartington/Newcastle at home last Friday night 68-34.
The Eagles’ Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns, Eli Knapp ran for two scores and five two-point conversions, and Hayden Beaudette threw two TD passes to Cort McKeown in the win. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Hartington/Newcastle while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 326-158. LHNE return to action on Friday when they visit 1-3 Plainview, who have had a COVID shortened season thus far.