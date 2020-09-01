LHNE football 1-0 to start season as they get ready for home date with West Holt

The Lutheran High Northeast football team started up their 2020 season last Friday with a 66-14 road win at Madison.
The Eagles enjoyed watching nine players have a hand in a score and Eli Knapp ran for 115 yards off ten carries and two touchdowns in the win. The team returns 13 players with starting experience from last year’s 6-4 squad that was eliminated by Howells/Dodge in the ‘D-1’ playoffs. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining schedule includes home games with West Holt on Friday, Wakefield, Hartington/Newcastle, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. The Eagles will visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Plainview. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 0-1 West Holt.