LHNE boys hoops heating up as they prep for game on Tuesday at Crofton

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball squad is 9-4 on the season after winning two games last week. 

The Eagles defeated Walthill last Tuesday at home 62-47 and then topped Clarkson/Leigh in Leigh last Friday 41-34 in a game heard on 106 KIX.  This year, LHNE has earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, and Battle Creek.  Lutheran High Northeast, who has won three of their last four games, is outscoring their opponents on average through 13 games 55.2-45.  The Eagles return to action on Tuesday night when they visit 2-13 Crofton.

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Tom Brady will make his tenth career Super Bowl appearance after throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-26 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road vic…

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite.  O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points.  Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion.  Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); &…