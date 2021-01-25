LHNE boys hoops heating up as they prep for game on Tuesday at Crofton

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball squad is 9-4 on the season after winning two games last week.
The Eagles defeated Walthill last Tuesday at home 62-47 and then topped Clarkson/Leigh in Leigh last Friday 41-34 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year, LHNE has earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, and Battle Creek. Lutheran High Northeast, who has won three of their last four games, is outscoring their opponents on average through 13 games 55.2-45. The Eagles return to action on Tuesday night when they visit 2-13 Crofton.