LHNE boys basketball tries to bounce back from Saturday loss to Hartington CC with regular season finale with Howells/Dodge on Friday

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 13-8 on the season after dropping a home contest to Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic last Saturday 65-61.
This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Creighton while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, Omaha Concordia, Osmond, Battle Creek, Humphrey St. Francis, Omaha Nation, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 games 57.1-52. They are in a span of playing only two games in 14 days before their sub-district semifinal against Wisner/Pilger on February 25th. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 12-10 Howells/Dodge.