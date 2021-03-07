LHNE boys basketball to lose four players to graduation from 14-8 team

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team finished their season at 14-8 after a 52-39 loss at Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final on February 25th.
This year the Eagles beat Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, Omaha Nation, Creighton, and Elkhorn Valley while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, Battle Creek, Humphrey St. Francis, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, and Howells/Dodge. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their foes on average through 22 games 53.7-45.8. Coach Kenny Blank in his two years, now records of 13-10 and 14-8. The Eagles will lose Eli Knapp, Grant Colligan, Haydyn Beaudette, and Adam Echtenkamp to graduation.