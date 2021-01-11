LHNE boys basketball sports 1-1 record last weekend; brace themselves for Battle Creek on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 7-3 on the season after splitting two games at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament last weekend.
The Eagles lost to Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Osmond last Friday 54-49 and then routed Niobrara/Verdigre last Saturday 60-28. Grant Colligan hit 8-14 three pointers and finished with 30 points in the victory. This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, and Niobrara/Verdigre while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, and Osmond. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through ten games 58-46.1. They now get ready for a road game at Battle Creek on Thursday.