LHNE Boys Basketball season ends with 13-10 mark; graduate five seniors

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded last Tuesday with a 13-10 record after a 53-45 loss to Wisner/Pilger in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Wayne.
This season the Eagles defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Creighton. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their opponents on average through 23 contests 56.4-52.6. They will graduate Kaden Carr, Brady Jackson, Ben Gebhardt, Tanner Koss, and Jaxson Kant.