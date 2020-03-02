LHNE Boys Basketball season ends with 13-10 mark; graduate five seniors

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded last Tuesday with a 13-10 record after a 53-45 loss to Wisner/Pilger in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Wayne. 

This season the Eagles defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Creighton.  Lutheran High Northeast outscored their opponents on average through 23 contests 56.4-52.6.  They will graduate Kaden Carr, Brady Jackson, Ben Gebhardt, Tanner Koss, and Jaxson Kant.

Tags

In other news

Creighton men's basketball stunned by St. John's

Creighton men's basketball stunned by St. John's

Greg Williams Jr. made seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures as St. John's slowed down tenth-ranked Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout in Queens, New York. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 2, 2020

LeBron James notched a triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers held off Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, 122-114.  Kyle Kuzma helped make up for the absence of injured forward Anthony Davis by scoring 20 points, including a three-pointer that put the…