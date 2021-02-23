LHNE boys basketball readies to face Elkhorn Valley in this evening's Class 'C-2-5' Sub-District semifinal

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 13-7 on the season but have dropped two games in a row after falling at Howells/Dodge last Friday in their regular season finale 50-43.
This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, Battle Creek, Humphrey St. Francis, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Howells/Dodge. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 20 games 54.4-45.7. They now get ready for a road game in Hartington this evening at 7:30 when they play 12-10 Elkhorn Valley in a C-2-5 Sub-District semifinal.