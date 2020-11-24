LHNE Boys basketball readies for 2020-2021 campaign

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 3rd when they host Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic. 

They will then visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament.  The Eagles return experience from Haydyn Beaudette, Grant Colligan, Cort McKeown, and Trystan Scott from last year’s 13-10 team.  Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside.  The Eagles will also compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament December 28 & 29, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 8-9.

