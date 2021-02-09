LHNE boys basketball looks to remain on a roll as they visit Creighton this evening

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 12-5 on the season and have won five of their last six games after a 71-38 road win over Omaha Nation in Macy last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. 

This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Omaha Nation while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, Battle Creek, and Humphrey St. Francis.  Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 17 games 55.6-44.5.  The Eagles return to action this evening at 7:45 when they visit 12-6 Creighton.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 9, 2021

