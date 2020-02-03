LHNE boys basketball looks to bounce back from Satrurday loss with road game at Riverside tonight

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 11-6 on the season after dropping a road game at Omaha World Herald top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis last Saturday 62-45.
This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, and Crofton while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, Omaha Concordia, Osmond, Battle Creek, and Humphrey St. Francis. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average through 17 games 56.3-49.9. The Eagles return to action this evening when they visit 12-6 Riverside in Cedar Rapids at 7:45 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com and then host 11-7 Omaha Nation on Friday.