LHNE Boys basketball holds 4-2 record at holiday break

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 4-2 on the season after a 65-32 road win at Homer last Friday.
This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, and Homer while falling to Twin River and Norfolk Catholic. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through six games 59.2-50.5. The Eagles’ remaining home schedule includes games with Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. They will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament December 28 & 29 where they will play 2-4 West Holt on the opening day, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 8-9.