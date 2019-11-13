LHNE Boys Basketball coach Suckstorf steps down; assistant Blank named head coach

Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball coach Darin Suckstorf has stepped down from the position and assistant coach Kenny Blank has been named the head coach.
Blank was an assistant for the program last year and is a 2013 Lutheran High Northeast graduate. He played in the state tournament twice and the state championship game in 2012. Suckstorf was the boys basketball coach for five years and led the team to a 13-9 finish last season. He went 76-41 and recorded a third place finish in Class ‘D-1’ in 2016-17. Suckstorf will remain as Athletic Director and Football coach.