LHNE Boys Basketball coach Suckstorf steps down; assistant Blank named head coach

Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball coach Darin Suckstorf has stepped down from the position and assistant coach Kenny Blank has been named the head coach. 

Blank was an assistant for the program last year and is a 2013 Lutheran High Northeast graduate.  He played in the state tournament twice and the state championship game in 2012.  Suckstorf was the boys basketball coach for five years and led the team to a 13-9 finish last season.  He went 76-41 and recorded a third place finish in Class ‘D-1’ in 2016-17.  Suckstorf will remain as Athletic Director and Football coach.

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

     #13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.  The Wildcats are now 23-5 over…

Creighton men's basketball falls at Michigan

Isaiah Livers had 22 points to lead three players in double figures and Michigan passed its first significant test under new coach Juwan Howard, beating Creighton 79-69 last night in Ann Arbor. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Fresh off its victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU finds itself atop this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, while fourth ranked Georgia edged fifth ranked Alabama to break into the top four.  The Crimson Tide are outside the top four for only the fifth time in the Co…