LHNE boys basketball 2-0 on season as they host Twin RIver this evening

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 2-0 on the season after opening the season with a 61-50 home win over Wisner/Pilger last Thursday and a 62-51 road win at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday. 

The Eagles return experience from Haydyn Beaudette, Grant Colligan, Cort McKeown, and Trystan Scott from last year’s 13-10 team.  Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining home schedule includes games with Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside.  They will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament December 28 & 29, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 8-9.  Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this week with a home game against 0-2 Twin River this evening at 6:00 and then entertain 0-2 Pender on Thursday.

