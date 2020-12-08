LHNE boys basketball 2-0 on season as they host Twin RIver this evening

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 2-0 on the season after opening the season with a 61-50 home win over Wisner/Pilger last Thursday and a 62-51 road win at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday.
The Eagles return experience from Haydyn Beaudette, Grant Colligan, Cort McKeown, and Trystan Scott from last year’s 13-10 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining home schedule includes games with Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. They will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament December 28 & 29, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 8-9. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this week with a home game against 0-2 Twin River this evening at 6:00 and then entertain 0-2 Pender on Thursday.