LHNE basketball teams sweep Riverside; Norfolk Catholic girls fall to Crofton at Mid State Conference Tournament

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams swept Riverside in a home doubleheader last night.
The Eagles boys beat the Chargers 68-53. They led 20-12 after the first quarter, 36-28 at halftime, and 47-35 after three quarters. Lutheran High Northeast's Mason Petersen had 19 points and four rebounds, Cort Mckeown netted 17 points, and Trystan Scott added 14 points and three steals to the win. The Eagles have now won four of their last five games to improve to 11-5 on the season. In the girls games, LHNE routed Riverside 81-15 to improve to 9-9 on the season. Mia Furst had 15 points and eight rebounds. Mia Wiederin netted eleven points, six steals, and five assists. Chloe Spence added eleven points and five rebounds. The Lady Eagles led 23-6 after the first quarter, 56-13 at halftime, and 70-15 after three quarters.
At the Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament, in quarterfinal action at O'Neill, Crofton dumped Norfolk Catholic 47-31. The Lady Knights fall to 9-9 on the season. Elly Piper had eleven points and six rebounds in the loss. The other quarterfinal score at O'Neill had the host team defeating Battle Creek 57-41. In quarterfinal contests at West Point, Guardian Angels Central Catholic routed Wayne 68-30 and Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Pierce 46-38. In the semifinals on Thursday at Battle Creek, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic will play Hartington Cedar Catholic at 5:30 and Crofton faces O'Neill at 7:15. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, Wayne will meet Pierce at 5:30 and Norfolk Catholic will tangle with Battle Creek at 7:15.