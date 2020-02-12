LHNE basketball teams sweep Creighton while Norfolk Catholic boys falls at West Point GACC

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams swept Creighton last night at the Clayton & Vivian Andrew Activities Center.
The Eagle boys edged the Bulldogs 69-66. Jaxson Kant had 22 points and five rebounds, Cort McKeown netted eleven points and five boards, and Ben Gebhardt added eleven points in the win. Creighton's John Mitchell led his team with 26 points. LHNE improves to 13-7 on the season.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls topped Creighton in their game 60-44. Mia Wiederin had 21 points and Chloe Spence added 18 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. The Lady Eagles improve to 10-11 on the year.
The Norfolk Catholic boys dropped a 67-60 road decision at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last night. The Knights led 47-38 after three quarters before being outscored 29-13 in the fourth quarter. Ben Hammond had 18 points and Alex Lammers scored eleven for Norfolk Catholic. They drop to 9-11 on the season.