LHNE basketball sweeps Wisner/Pilger in respective openers

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball team swept Wisner/Pilger in a home doubleheader last night.

In a game heard on 106 KIX, the Eagle boys beat the Gators 61-50.  Mason Petersen scored 17 points and had four rebounds while teammate Cort McKeown netted 15 points and two steals and Grant Colligan had 13 points and two steals.  Wisner/Pilger's Regan Bellar had twelve points, Spencer Batenhorst netted eleven points and six boards, and Jackson Knust added ten points.  Lutheran High Northeast led 25-24 at halftime and outscored Wisner/Pilger 22-8 in the third quarter.  The Eagles are 1-0 while the Gators and 0-1.

The Omaha World Herald seventh ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast girls routed Wisner/Pilger 68-31.  The mercy rule went into effect in the fourth quarter.  Mia Furst had 17 points, four rebounds, and four steals.  Teammate Mia Wiederin netted 14 points, five boards, and four steals and Chloe Spence added ten points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.  Addison Meyer led the Lady Gators with ten points.  Lutheran High Northeast led 21-8 after the first quarter, 37-20 at halftime, and 64-32 after three quarters.  They are 1-0 while Wisner/Pilger is 0-1.

