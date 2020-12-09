LHNE basketball splits with Twin River

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams split a home doubleheader last night with Twin River.

The Eagle boys fall to 2-1 on the year after a 55-50 loss to the Titans.  Lutheran High Northeast led after three quarters 42-39 before being outscored 16-8 in the final stanza.  Grant Colligan scored 20 for the Eagles while teammate Trystan Scott added 13 point.  Lutheran High Northeast led 33-28 at halftime.

The Lutheran High Northeast girls improve to 2-1 on the season after routing Twin River in their game 62-31.  Mia Wiederin scored 17 points and added two steals.  Mia Furst contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Chloe Spence netted eleven points, eight steals, seven boards, and four assists in the win.  The Lady Eagles led at halftime 35-13.

The Norfolk High swim teams split a road dual with Fremont yesterday.  The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 after beating the Lady Tigers 92-74.  The Norfolk boys are now 1-1 in duals after an 83-75 loss.

The Baltimore Ravens shredded the Dallas defense for 294 yards rushing in a 34-17 win over the Cowboys.  Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores in his first game since testing positive for COVID-19.  The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the NFL’s w…

Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced the Wildcat fall signing class for the 2021-22 season, adding seven players that includes four pitchers, two catchers and one outfielder. 