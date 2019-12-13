LHNE basketball splits road doubleheader at Pender

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams split a road doubleheader at Pender last night in games heard on 106 KIX.
The Eagle boys won their game 36-31 after outscoring the Pendragons in the fourth quarter 16-8. LHNE led at halftime 16-14, but trailed going into the fourth quarter 23-20. Ben Gebhardt led Lutheran High Northeast with nine points while Pender’s Jaxon Maise had 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss. The Pendragons had 21 turnovers compared to the Eagles’ ten. LHNE is now 3-1 while Pender drops to 1-2. In the girls contest, the Lady Pendragons held off the Lady Eagles 51-44. Pender led at halftime 25-7 but watched Lutheran High Northeast trim the deficit to seven points midway through the fourth quarter before holding on. Ashley Ostrand led the Lady Pendragons with 24 points and seven rebounds. Teammate Faith Morris added 13 points. The Lady Eagles were led by Becca Gebhardt’s double-double of twelve points and eleven rebounds. Teammate Mia Furst had eleven points and six boards. LHNE had 37 turnovers in the game with 25 at halftime. Pender had 23 turnovers of their own. The Lady Eagles fall to 2-2 while Pender is now 3-0.