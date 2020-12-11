LHNE basketball splits home twinbill with Pender

The Lutheran High Northeast boys & girls basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Pender last night.

The Eagle boys routed the Pendragons 57-35.  Grant Colligan scored 13 points while Trystan Scott added twelve, and Cort McKeown netted ten points.  Lutheran High Northeast, who are now 3-1, led at halftime 18-16.

The Lady Eagles were outscored in the fourth quarter 24-5 in a 48-43 loss to Pender in their game.  Chloe Spence scored 13 points, five rebounds, and two steals.  Becca Gebhardt recorded a double-double with eleven points, ten boards, and two steals.  Mia Wiederin netted ten points and seven rebounds.  Lutheran High Northeast is now 2-2 on the season.

