LHNE basketball splits home twinbill with Pender

The Lutheran High Northeast boys & girls basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Pender last night.
The Eagle boys routed the Pendragons 57-35. Grant Colligan scored 13 points while Trystan Scott added twelve, and Cort McKeown netted ten points. Lutheran High Northeast, who are now 3-1, led at halftime 18-16.
The Lady Eagles were outscored in the fourth quarter 24-5 in a 48-43 loss to Pender in their game. Chloe Spence scored 13 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Becca Gebhardt recorded a double-double with eleven points, ten boards, and two steals. Mia Wiederin netted ten points and seven rebounds. Lutheran High Northeast is now 2-2 on the season.