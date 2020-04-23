Baseball

LINCOLN - The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled all Area and State post season playoff tournaments.

That’s according to a press release from Nebraska American Legion. All Tournament Host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season.

It is the intention of the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee to hold as much of / or any part of a playing season in Nebraska that the situation allows, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for the region.

Practices are not authorized until Gov. Pete Ricketts allows youth sports participation. Once that happens, the Athletic Committee will stipulate a practice start date. Each Legion team will be required to conduct 14 days of practice prior to their first game.

If you are a high school coach, it is recommended that you contact your high school AD and initiate the request for the waiver to participate in an amateur sport past the July 31 NSAA rule.

