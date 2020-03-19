LCC's Schutte is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Noah Schutte of the Class ‘D-1’ State Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge boys basketball team. 

At last weekend’s State Tournament in Lincoln, he led his team to a Class ‘D-1’ State Championship.  In an opening round 75-47 rout of Paxton, Schutte had 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.  In a 65-49 semifinal win over North Platte St. Patrick’s, he had 28 points, 14 boards, and four assists.  In a 76-31 rout of Southern Valley in the championship game, Schutte had 25 points, ten rebounds, and two blocked shots.  He was nominated by coach Todd Erwin.  Congratulations to Noah Schutte of the Class ‘D-1’ State Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

