Volleyball standout Jordan Larson was announced as the second member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class today.
Larson is the first of five student-athletes in the 2020 class to be recognized. Volleyball coach Terry Pettit was announced as the first member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. A native of Hooper, Larson was a standout on some of the greatest teams in program history from 2005-2008. She helped Nebraska to a top-five NCAA Tournament finish in each of her four seasons. The Huskers went 127-8 during her career with four Big XII Conference titles and three trips to the NCAA Semifinals, including the 2006 national title and a runner-up finish in 2005. Larson was a three-time All-American and a two-time first-team All-American. At the conference level, she was a two-time Big XII Defensive Player of the Year and the 2008 Big XII Player of the Year. The remaining four student-athletes in the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be announced over the next few weeks.