Larson announced as second member of 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame

Volleyball standout Jordan Larson was announced as the second member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class today. 

Larson is the first of five student-athletes in the 2020 class to be recognized.  Volleyball coach Terry Pettit was announced as the first member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.  A native of Hooper, Larson was a standout on some of the greatest teams in program history from 2005-2008.  She helped Nebraska to a top-five NCAA Tournament finish in each of her four seasons.  The Huskers went 127-8 during her career with four Big XII Conference titles and three trips to the NCAA Semifinals, including the 2006 national title and a runner-up finish in 2005.  Larson was a three-time All-American and a two-time first-team All-American.  At the conference level, she was a two-time Big XII Defensive Player of the Year and the 2008 Big XII Player of the Year.  The remaining four student-athletes in the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be announced over the next few weeks.

