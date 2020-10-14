Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well. Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring.
Cover served as Norfolk's head boys golf coach for 33 years. He also led the girls golf program for 31 years prior to stepping away after the 2012 season. Cover collected four state championships, eleven state runner-up finishes, along with 23 combined district championships and 25 combined conference titles. Kosch has coached the Panther girls golf program for the past eight seasons. His teams have qualified for the State Championship three times. Kosch has coached individual qualifiers each year with the top finish being fifth place for an individual.