Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well.  Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. 

Cover served as Norfolk's head boys golf coach for 33 years.  He also led the girls golf program for 31 years prior to stepping away after the 2012 season.  Cover collected four state championships, eleven state runner-up finishes, along with 23 combined district championships and 25 combined conference titles.  Kosch has coached the Panther girls golf program for the past eight seasons.  His teams have qualified for the State Championship three times.  Kosch has coached individual qualifiers each year with the top finish being fifth place for an individual. 

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

The Norfolk High volleyball team surprised Lincoln High in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had Norfolk winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.  The 6-18 Lady Panthers had lost to the 14-11 Links on two occasions previously including last Saturday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Freddie Freeman belted a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves got past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7.  Ozzie Albies was 3-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs as Atlanta took a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series.  The Braves led 7-0 in the seventh …

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 26-28, 25-12, 17-25, 15-13Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9Boyd County def. North Central, 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 2…