106 KIX, Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, & 97.5 KEXL to start broadcasting high school basketball this week

106 KIX & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM has released its upcoming basketball broadcast schedule.
Norfolk High will be covered in road games with Millard West, Columbus, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, and a doubleheader this Saturday with an opponent to be determined. Norfolk Catholic will be showcased in road contests at Omaha Gross, Pierce, O’Neill, and the two-day Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament. Lutheran High Northeast will be followed on the road at Twin River, Pender, Riverside, and the first day of the LIT Tournament in Seward. The Northeast Hawks women & men will be featured in a road doubleheader at Iowa Western and Central of Columbus along with a home twin bill versus Southeast Community College. The Norfolk High boys, Lutheran High Northeast boys, and Norfolk Catholic girls postseason games will be covered. The season will open on Thursday on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, when the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Omaha Gross. 97.5 KEXL will continue to focus on area games. The season opener will have Osmond hosting Hartington/Newcastle on Saturday.