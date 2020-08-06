Kansas tops Nebraska in 25th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches

The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches wrapped up today at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. 

Kansas won the event by a score of 10.5-5.5.  Norfolk’s Jake Kluver beat Kansas’ Calvin Dillion in a singles match 4 & 3.

