Kansas tops Nebraska in 25th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches

The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches wrapped up today at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Kansas won the event by a score of 10.5-5.5. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver beat Kansas’ Calvin Dillion in a singles match 4 & 3.
The PGA Championship gets started today at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The course plays 7,251 yards on the scorecard, much longer at sea level and in the heavy air of a marine layer from the Pacific. This is the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight …
Aurora’s Danica Badura won her third title of the summer, capturing the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln by two strokes with a total of 213 (-3).
The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches got underway yesterday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Big Ten Conference has approved plans for the 2020 football season, including a ten-game Conference only schedule, beginning as early as the weekend of Sept. 5.
Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo sits alone atop the leaderboard at even-par for the championship after the second round of the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln.
Mike Trout homered in his first plate appearance as a father, Albert Pujols moved one step closer to Willie Mays on the career home runs list and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Trout missed four games while on paternity leave for the birth of his son, Beckham Aaron Tr…
The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches will return to a familiar site when Prairie Dunes Country Club will become the first club to host the event three times.
The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the top seed in the NBA's Western Conference playoffs as Anthony Davis contributed 42 points, twelve rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 116-108 downing of the Utah Jazz. Davis’ final basket resulted in a four-point play with 42 seconds left, as he …