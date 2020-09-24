Kansas City Royals outfielder & former Nebraska Cornhusker Alex Gordon to retire after the season

Kansas City Royals outfielder and former Nebraska Cornhusker Alex Gordon says he will retire after the season.
The player who spent his entire 14-year career with Kansas City made the announcement today. Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft, whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner. He enjoyed a standout career at Nebraska, where he was honored as the best amateur in baseball. While he never hit with the kind of average the Royals hoped he would, Gordon did through sheer grit turn himself into one of the best defensive players in the game. He helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015. Gordon is hitting .211 with four homers and eleven RBI this season. He is a lifetime .257 hitter averaging 13.6 homeruns and 53.5 RBI a season.