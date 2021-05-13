Kamentani earns Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer program's first All-American nod in program history

Hugo Kamentani has earned the Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer program's first All-American nod in program history. 

The junior forward was tabbed Third Team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches.  The All-America award joins a growing list of accolades for Kametani.  He was previously named First Team All-West Region, Summit League Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-Summit, and All-Newcomer Team earlier this season.  Kametani led the Mavericks and the Summit League with 19 points and nine goals this season.  He added an assist, 36 shots, 18 shots on goal, and three games winners.  Nebraska-Omaha's NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round with a 1-0 overtime loss to Stanford on May 2nd.  They finished the season 7-3-1.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 13, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense when they kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.  Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night…