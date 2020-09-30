Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. Williams had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros. Williams says she thinks she needs a month or more of “sitting and doing nothing." She says her Achilles didn’t have time to recover after she hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks. Williams says she is struggling to walk and probably won't play again in 2020.
The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, & Houston Astros opened their respective American League Wild Card Series with victories yesterday. Blake Snell was sharp in the Rays’ 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out nine while holding Toronto to one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and allowed two runs over seven innings of the Yankees' 13-2 thumping of Cleveland. The White Sox and Houston Astros were both 4-1 winners. Lucas Giolito carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his postseason debut to pitch the White Sox to a victory against Oakland. Jose Altuve drew a bases-loaded walk to spark the Astros' three-run ninth against Minnesota, the Twins major league-record 17th consecutive postseason loss.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' game against Tennessee this weekend is in jeopardy after three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak also caused the Minnesota Vikings to suspend in-person activities, two days after they played the Titans. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team has been “given a mandate” by the NFL to prepare as if the game will be played on time. While no official decision has been made about the Titans' game Sunday against the Steelers in Nashville, the NFL wants and intends to have that game played as scheduled, a source told ESPN. One of the contingency plans to allow for additional testing and contact tracing would be to move the game to Monday night.
The Huskers' season opening football game against Ohio State on Oct. 24 will kick off at 11:00. The game will be televised by FOX. NU's tough week one opponent is part of a schedule the Big Ten released Sept. 19 after previously canceling the season. After taking on Ohio State, the Huskers play Wisconsin at home before heading to Northwestern and hosting Penn State, a formidable first half to the newly revised nine-game schedule. Times and TV for the other games will be announced later.
The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remained perfect yesterday, coming away with two victories at the Norfolk Catholic triangular. The 23-0 Lady Eagles edged the third ranked Lady Knights in three sets in the finale of the evening 28-26, 20-25, 25-21. The Lady Eagles’ Becca Gebhardt collected 14 kills and 23 digs, Mia Furst added eleven kills and ten digs, Halle Berner dug up 34 balls, and Chloe Spence recorded 21 set assists to the win. Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles had 14 kills, 24 digs, and four blocks. Avery Yosten collected ten kills and Carly Marshall added 27 digs and 35 set assists in the loss. It was only the second time this season that Lutheran High Northeast has lost a set. The Lady Knights had taken a set from the Lady Eagles on September 8th. LHNE now leads the historical head-to-head matchup 14-8. They also had beaten Crofton earlier in the night 25-14, 25-9. Gebhardt recorded eleven kills, Berner had twelve digs, and Spence & Maddie Becker dished out eight set assists. Norfolk Catholic also beat Crofton earlier in the night in three sets 22-25, 25-13, 25-13. Robles had eleven kills and ten digs, Mary Fennessy added four blocks and three aces, Addison Corr dug up eleven balls, and Carly Marshall netted 31 set assists. The Lady Knights, with the split, are now 10-3 on the season while Crofton falls to 7-11.
Local Scores: Fremont 25-25-25 Nfk High 21-22-20 (VB); Nfk High 8-11 Columbus 0-1 (SB DH).
Local Schedule: NC at Columbus Scotus Inv. At Quail Run (GG-9:00 AM).
Major League Baseball Wildcard Scores: Houston 4 Minnesota 1 (1-0); Chicago W.S. 4 Oakland 1 (1-0); Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1 (1-0); N.Y. Yankees 12 Cleveland 3 (1-0).
