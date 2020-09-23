Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Denver Nuggets needed this one, if they were going to have any shot of reaching the NBA Finals, and they got it. The Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 114-106, in Game Three last night. Jamal Murray led the way with 28 points, twelve assists and eight rebounds. Jerami Grant had 26 points and Nikola Jokic added 22 points and ten boards to the win. The victory cut the Lakers’ lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James had 30 points and eleven assists and Anthony Davis added 27 points for the Lakers. Denver has set a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this postseason, but no NBA team has ever come back from 3-0.
Corey Seager had three hits, including one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ four home runs, as they clinched the National League’s top postseason seed and eighth straight National League West title last night with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Dodgers were the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff berth on Sept. 16. They will open postseason play on Sept. 30 by hosting one of the National League’s four best-of-three wild card series. Robbie Grossman homered for Oakland, which has clinched the American League West.
Austin Gomber tossed six innings of four-hit ball in a crucial spot start, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM last night. The Cardinals still trail the Chicago Cubs by 3 ½ games in the National League Central, but they improved to 27-25 and edged ahead of Milwaukee and Cincinnati for the second spot in the division. The Royals drop to 22-33 and will host St. Louis again tonight at 7:05.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the NCAA Board of Directors yesterday approved the plan for the NCAA Tournament for college women's volleyball to move to the spring. The volleyball regular season will begin Jan. 22, with the NCAA Tournament selection show on April 4. The board approved the plans that were recommended by the NCAA Division I Council last week. The NCAA Final Four will take place April 23-25. The event was scheduled to be in Omaha in December, and the city may still be the host in the spring. The tournament field would be reduced from 64 teams to 48, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections. Last month, the Big Ten Conference postponed the volleyball season due to COVID-19 in a move that many league volleyball coaches supported, including Nebraska’s John Cook. For the Nebraska soccer team, the regular season can begin on Feb. 3, with the 48-team NCAA tournament to follow. The championship match is scheduled for May 17.
Nebraska-Kearney has announced a four-game nonconference football schedule beginning Oct. 31. A scheduling alliance with other Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association teams will account for two games. UNK will host Chadron State (Nov. 7) and Missouri Western State (Nov. 21) and travel to Pittsburg State (Oct. 31) and South Dakota Mines (Nov. 14). Both Chadron State and SDMT are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UNK and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, per NCAA resocialization rules. Fans will be allowed to attend games in Kearney, with more information and policies to be announced later.
The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team has improved to 17-0 on the season after a three-set road win at Howells/Dodge last night. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-21, 25-17, 25-11. Becca Gebhardt banged out 14 kills and dug up 20 balls in the win. Teammate Chloe Spence dished out 21 assists, Halle Berner had 19 digs, and Grace Bitney added four blocks to the victory. LHNE has lost only one set this season.
The Norfolk High softball team saw their 16 game win streak come to an end after a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked Lincoln East in game two of their road doubleheader last night. The Lady Panthers took game one 4-2. In the first game, Taylor Schmidt was 2-3 with a home run and a double and Emerson Waldow chipped in with two hits. Paeton Coler was the winning pitcher. In the second game, Norfolk mustered only five hits in the 2-0 setback. Brandy Unger took the loss despite striking out ten Lincoln East batters. The Lady Panthers are now 22-5 on the season. The Norfolk JV lost their game 3-2 while the Norfolk reserves won 12-5.
Local Scores: Nfk High 21-25-25-25 Lincoln NE 25-17-23-23 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 Howells/Dodge 21-17-11 (VB); NC 25-25-25 Wayne 17-20-23 (VB); Nfk High 4-0 Lincoln East 2-2 (SB DH).
INTERLEAGUE
Final N.Y. Mets 5 Tampa Bay 2
Final St. Louis 5 Kansas City 0
Final Arizona 7 Texas 0
Final L.A. Angels 4 San Diego 2
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 Oakland 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Final N.Y. Yankees 12 Toronto 1
Final Boston 8 Baltimore 3
Final Minnesota 5 Detroit 4
Final Houston 6 Seattle 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 1
Final Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2
Final Washington 8 Philadelphia 7
Final Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Final Atlanta 11 Miami 1
Final San Francisco 5 Colorado 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Denver 114 L.A. Lakers 106
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Las Vegas 83 Connecticut 75
Final Seattle 88 Minnesota 86