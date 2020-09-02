Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by becoming the twelfth team in league history to win a series after trailing 3-1. Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left in the Nuggets' 80-78 triumph over Utah. The Jazz almost pulled out the victory, but Mike Conley’s three-pointer spun out at the buzzer. Jokic finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
The Boston Celtics are 6-0 in this postseason and owners of a 2-0 lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals after rallying for a 102-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum poured in 34 points and Marcus Smart added 19 for the Celts. Smart nailed five three-pointers while the Celtics were reeling off a 29-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and matched a career high with six RBIs as the San Francisco Giants rolled to their tenth win in 13 games, a 23-5 dismantling of the Colorado Rockies. Brandon Crawford also homered among his three hits and had six RBIs, while Donovan Solano supplied four hits and six ribbies.
The Cleveland Indians blew out the Kansas City Royals, 10-1 as Franmil Reyes went 5-5 with two doubles and a homer. Zach Plesac allowed a run and four hits over six innings in his first start since being demoted for violating coronavirus protocols on August 8. The Royals drop to 14-22 and will host Cleveland again tonight at 7:05.
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment. The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one and shrugged off safety concerns. The Omaha World Herald reports that the Big Ten’s 23-page written brief left more questions than answers, according to attorneys representing Nebraska football players, and strengthens the push for even more transparency into why it decided to postpone the fall sports season. The attorneys of eight Nebraska football players made a 19-page filing of their own yesterday that came less than 24 hours after the league submission that contended the entire case was a “fishing expedition.” Both statements followed an initial motion from player representatives last week asking for the Big Ten to turn over documents related to its postponement decision — including vote details and medical data — in a matter of days. Lancaster County district court judge Susan Strong could make a ruling as soon as today or later in the week. NU player reps are asking for the league to produce documents by noon Friday.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team won yesterday’s Stanton triangular. They shot a 235 while Stanton carded a 306. Clarkson/Leigh recorded no team score. The Lady Knights’ Carly Thramer won medalist honors with a 44. She won by eight strokes.
Local Scores: Nfk High 23-25-25-25 Grand Island 25-23-16-20 (VB); NC 26-25-19-25 West Point GACC 24-23-25-18 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 Hartington CC 13-23-22 (VB); Lincoln North Star 2-3 Nfk High 1-4 (SB DH).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Miami 3 Toronto 2
Final Baltimore 9 N.Y. Mets 5
Final Atlanta 10 Boston 3
Final Detroit 12 Milwaukee 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland at Seattle 5:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 3
Final Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1
Final Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Final Texas 6 Houston 5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 16 Cincinnati 2
Final Philadelphia 6 Washington 0
Final Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 7
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 3
Final San Francisco 23 Colorado 5
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Boston 102 Toronto 99
Final Denver 80 Utah 78
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT Philadelphia 4 N-Y Islanders 3
Final Vancouver 2 Vegas 1
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 70 New York 65
Final Atlanta 102 Indiana 90
Final Phoenix 92 Las Vegas 85
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0