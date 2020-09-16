Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference finals by storming back from a 3-1 deficit for the second straight series. They trailed by two points before allowing just 33 points in the second half of a 104-89 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray poured in 40 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 22 rebounds, 16 points and 13 assists for Denver. Kawhi Leonard & Paul George combined for only 24 points for the Clippers.
Jimmy Butler converted a three-point play with twelve seconds left in overtime to put Miami ahead for good in a 117-114 triumph over Boston in Game One of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. Bam Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt in the final seconds to seal the win. Goran Dragic had 29 points, Jae Crowder scored 22 and Butler finished with 20 for Miami. Tatum had 30 points and 14 rebounds for Boston.
Miguel Cabrera homered and doubled as the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals, 6-0 to end a three-game skid. Matthew Boyd bounced back from a rough outing with a strong performance, throwing five-plus scoreless innings and giving up just two hits. KC drops to 20-29 on the season and will visit Detroit again tonight at 6:10 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a day that began with University of Nebraska President Ted Carter being overheard on a hot mic saying that an announcement on Big Ten and Husker football would come tonight ended with another day of players, coaches and fans waiting for a decision from the conference. "We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight," said Carter in a conversation with Bob Hinson, director of the National Strategic Research Institute. Later on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported a proposal to play a 2020 schedule has been approved. But, the Big Ten had yet to make an official or formal announcement last night and it was not clear if the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors had even voted to move forward with the season. A decision on the Big Ten season could be revealed as soon as today, with Oct. 17 as the likely starting date. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 on Aug. 11 to postpone all fall sports.
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus. Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October. Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go. She says once Big Ten university leaders have their questions and concerns addressed, "we will try to plan a delayed season.”
The Omaha World Herald reports that one of the best three-point shooters in Nebraska women’s basketball history has decided to retire from the sport. Minden native Taylor Kissinger, who has battled a variety of injuries in her career — most recently undergoing a major hip surgery — announced today she wants to transition toward coaching after running into setbacks during her rehabilitation. The 6’1 guard finished her career with a school record 40% shooting rate from three-point range. Kissinger’s second-to-last game as a Husker was a 19-point performance in a win over Duke. She hit six three-pointers in the contest.
Four players are left after two rounds of matches yesterday at the tenth Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship, and some great matchups are on tap at York Country Club. The top seed John Sajevic of Fremont will face Bennington's Steve Buroker in the first Semifinal today. The Defending Champion Ed Wyatt of Lincoln will take on two seed Kirby Smith of Omaha in the other Semifinal. Columbus’ Mike Krumland beat Gary Piercy of Bennington 3 & 2 in the Round of 16 before falling to Steve Buroker of Bennington in the Quarterfinals 3 & 1. In the President’s Bracket, Columbus’ Steve Halligan earned a first round bye before losing to Omaha’s Bob Meyer 1 up in the quarterfinals.
The Norfolk High softball team has run their win streak to eleven games after sweeping Kearney in a road doubleheader 7-5 & 6-5. In a game one 7-5 victory, Bailey Bernstrauch & Natalia Linn had three hits apiece while Brandy Unger & Miley Wichman had two hits each. Unger earned the win. In the 6-5 game two win, Unger’s solo homerun in the seventh inning was the difference. She had two hits. Bernstrauch & Taylor Schmidt also banged out two knocks in the victory. Paeton Coler was the winning pitcher. Norfolk is now 17-4 on the season. The Norfolk JV won their game 4-2 and the reserves won as well 5-3.
The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remains perfect after sweeping O’Neill in three sets at home last night. LHNE, who is now 15-0, won the match 25-8, 25-8, 25-17. Becca Gebhardt recorded 13 kills, 21 digs, and four aces. Chloe Spence dished out 19 set assists and Halle Berner recorded 24 digs to lead the team.
Local Scores: Nfk High 7-6 Kearney 5-5 (SB DH); Lincoln North Star 25-25-22-25 Nfk High 20-22-25-23 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 O’Neill 8-8-17 (VB); NC 25-17-18-25-25 Hartington CC 18-25-25-18-10 (VB).
