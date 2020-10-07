Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Anthony Davis scored 22 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots, including a game-clinching three-pointer in the final minute as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat, 102-96. LeBron James finished with 28 points, twelve rebounds and eight assists in helping the Lakers take a three-games-to-one lead in the NBA Finals. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 to help the Lakers get within one victory of their 18th championship and first in ten years. Jimmy Butler led a balanced attack for the Heat with 22 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.
Discussions are ongoing for the Nebraska men's basketball team to host some type of multi-team event this fall in Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Reports surfaced today that Elevate Hoops, a company that specializes in putting on bracket-style tournaments, would run the event, which would be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. While that event is not yet finalized, momentum appears to be building toward some type of bubble event in Lincoln after the season gets underway Nov. 25. The original report, from CBS Sports, said five teams plus Nebraska are currently set for the event, with more to be added. Those teams are LSU, Northern Iowa, Nevada, Illinois State and Cleveland State. The number of teams that will compete in Lincoln is dependent on what the NCAA says, according to a source.
The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team's quest for perfection remains alive. The Lady Eagles earned two wins at their own triangular last night to improve to 25-0. LHNE swept Shelby/Rising City 25-14, 25-6 in their first match. Becca Gebhardt recorded twelve kills, Chloe Spence dished out eleven set assists, and Halle Berner had 14 digs. The Lady Eagles then beat Omaha World Herald fourth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh 25-12, 25-16. Gebhardt had eleven more kills with three solo blocks, Maddie Becker put up twelve set assists while Spence had eleven. Berner dug up 15 more balls. The other match saw Clarkson/Leigh sweep Shelby/Rising City in two sets.
The Norfolk High softball team is 27-9 on the season after a 4-2 week. They swept doubleheaders from Columbus and Lincoln Pius X and then dropped games to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday. This season, the Omaha World Herald seventh ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lady Panthers have beaten Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont three times, Kearney three times, South Sioux City, Lincoln High twice, Columbus three times, Beatrice, Lincoln East, Bennington, and Lincoln Pius X twice. Norfolk is outscoring their opponents 209-99 through 36 games. The Lady Panthers return to action today when they compete in the A-5 District Tournament at Doris Blair Complex in Lincoln. They face 13-16 Millard South at 3:00 and 29-9 Lincoln East meets 7-17 Omaha Westside at 3:00 as well.
Local Scores: NC 25-22-25-26 David City Aquinas 16-25-16-24 (VB); Kearney 25-25-20-19-15 Nfk High 23-23-25-25-6 (VB); Kearney 8 Nfk High 1 (B. Tenn. Dual).
American League Divisional Series: Houston 5 Oakland 2 (2-0); Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 5 (1-1).
National League Divisional Series: Atlanta 9 Miami 5 (1-0); L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 1 (1-0).
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Houston 5 Oakland 2
Final Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Atlanta 9 Miami 5
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final L.A. Lakers 102 Miami 96
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Seattle 92 Las Vegas 59
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie