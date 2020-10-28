Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 28, 2020

For the first time in 32 years the Los Angeles Dodgers can call themselves World Series champions.
The Dodgers closed out their seventh championship by rallying for a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six of the Fall Classic. It erases the pain felt by the Dodgers and their fans following World Series losses in 2017 and '18. The Rays led 1-0 until Los Angeles scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Barnes came home on a wild pitch by reliever Nick Anderson before Mookie Betts outraced first baseman Ji-Man Choi’s throw to the plate on a fielder’s choice. Betts put a capper on the clincher by leading off the bottom of the eighth with a home run. The Dodgers' rally occurred right after Rays starter Blake Snell was lifted with one out in the sixth. He allowed just two hits while striking out nine in a 73-pitch performance. Tampa Bay’s lone run came courtesy of a first-inning blast by Randy Arozarena. It was his tenth home run this postseason, extending his major league record. Corey Seager was named the MVP of the series. He batted .400 with a .556 on-base percentage, two home runs and five RBIs in 26 plate appearances. Justin Turner was removed following the seventh inning after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive test for the coronavirus in 59 days.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Wisconsin will be without at least its top two quarterbacks Saturday at Nebraska, and perhaps will have to go deeper to find a starter amid positive COVID-19 tests. Multiple outlets reported yesterday that redshirt freshman Graham Mertz received a confirmed positive through a PCR test earlier in the week and now must miss at least 21 days — spanning three games — under Big Ten rules. Mertz enjoyed a spectacular debut against Illinois last weekend, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and a school-record five touchdowns. Reports indicated Wisconsin’s third string quarterback, sophomore Chase Wolf, also received a positive result through the mandated daily antigen tests. It is unclear if or when he would receive a follow-up PCR test. Preseason starting QB Jack Coan suffered a foot injury earlier this month and underwent surgery but remains out indefinitely. The senior started 18 games the past two years. Wisconsin could turn to fourth-string QB Danny Vanden Boom, a redshirt junior, to make his first career start Saturday in Lincoln.
The Omaha World Herald top ranked and host Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team defeated second ranked Norfolk Catholic in last night’s C-2-6 Sub-District Final in four sets. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23. Becca Gebhardt had 24 kills with 16 digs, Chloe Spence knocked down eleven kills, added 20 set assists, and ten digs, Maddie Becker dished out 20 set assists and dug up 14 balls, and Halle Berner had 31 digs. The Lady Knights’ Mary Fennessy had 15 kills, five blocks, and ten digs, Channatee Robles recorded 13 kills and 16 digs, and Carly Marshall added 41 set assists and 21 digs. LHNE is now 32-1 on the season while Norfolk Catholic slips to 22-7. The first set loss for the Lady Eagles, was the first of the season. They are projected to play Freeman in a district final on Saturday while the Lady Knights are projected to play Gordon-Rushville.
The Norfolk High volleyball team’s 2020 campaign came to a close after a three set loss at Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal. Scores of the match had the Lady Thunderbirds winning 25-15, 25-13, 25-12. Norfolk’s Tessa Gall had six kills and ten digs, Erin Schwanebeck recorded six kills, and Carlie Streich added 20 set assists in the loss. The Lady Panthers’ final mark is 9-19.
