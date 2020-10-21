Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Clayton Kershaw worked six strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the World Series by belting two home runs in an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay. Kershaw struck out eight and allowed just two hits, including Kevin Kiermaier's home run. Cody Bellinger opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth and Mookie Betts added a solo blast in the sixth.
The Miami Dolphins are making a quarterback change following a 3-3 start, replacing veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick with rookie Tua Tagovailoa. A person with knowledge of the decision says the former Alabama star will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams following the team’s bye week. Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in a mop-up role during the second half of Sunday's 24-0 win over the New York Jets after Fitzpatrick had thrown for three touchdowns.
The Washington Football Team still might be going by its placeholder name this time next year according to ESPN. "There's a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season," team president Jason Wright told a Washington TV station yesterday. The team retired the name ‘Redskins’ it had used for 87 years on July 13, after launching a thorough review ten days earlier. The temporary name was announced July 23.
The Los Angeles Clippers have confirmed their hiring of Tyronn Lue to replace Doc Rivers as head coach. Lue, a former Husker basketball player, spent last season working as a Clippers assistant under Doc Rivers, who was L.A.'s head coach for seven years before going to the Philadelphia 76ers a couple weeks ago. Lue was on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff when he replaced the fired David Blatt during the 2015-16 season. Under Lue’s guidance, the Cavs and LeBron James went on to win their first-ever NBA championship.
The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament continued yesterday with semifinal & consolation matches. In the semifinals at Norfolk Catholic High School, the host team swept Battle Creek in three sets with the scores being 25-19, 25-20, 25-10 and Wayne whitewashed West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in three (25-15, 26-24, 25-14). In consolation matches at Battle Creek, Crofton surprised O’Neill in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13) and Hartington Cedar Catholic swept Pierce in three (25-15, 25-23, 29-27). At the final day of the tournament on Thursday at Norfolk Catholic, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30. 19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place match at 4:30.
Thursday Night: The Humphrey St. Francis football team entertains Niobrara/Verdigre in the opening round of the Class ‘D-2’ playoffs at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25-25 Stanton 14-11-16 (VB).
