Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The New York Jets have released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, who has clashed with head coach Adam Gase during their two years together. Bell’s latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He had just 22 touchdowns in his two games with the Jets this season, rushing for 74 yards and grabbing three passes for 39 yards.
Freddie Freeman belted a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves got past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7. Ozzie Albies was 3-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs as Atlanta took a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series. The Braves led 7-0 in the seventh and carried an 8-3 lead into ninth before hanging on.
The Tampa Bay Rays have a three-games-to-none lead in the American League Championship series after scoring five times in the sixth inning to beat the Houston Astros, 5-2. Joey Wendle put Tampa Bay on top with a two-run single and pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe came through with a two-run double to close out the rally. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve contributed to the big inning with his third error in two games.
The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team dropped their first match of the year after falling at home in five sets to Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Columbus Lakeview last night. Scores of the match had the Lady Vikings winning 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11. Columbus Lakeview improves to 18-4 while the Lady Eagles are now 27-1. Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt recorded 26 kills and 29 digs. Halle Berner dug up 41 balls, Chloe Spence dished out 31 set assists, and Aubrey Herbolsheimer had six solo blocks.
The Girls State Golf Championships concluded yesterday. Class ‘A’ held their competition at Norfolk Country Club. North Platte is the champion after shooting a two-day 660 while runner-up Lincoln Pius X finished at 683. Pius’ Nicole Kolbas shot a 140 to win by twelve strokes. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume put up a 98 yesterday to finish at 197. At the Class ‘B’ event at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Scottsbluff are the champs after finishing with a two-day 686. They won by 51 strokes. Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley won the title over Gering’s Madilyne Schlaepfer on the second hole of a playoff. Both shot 156. Class ‘C’ concluded at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Broken Bow are the champions after their two-day 732. They won by 46 strokes. West Point-Beemer got third at 785, Boone Central carded a 794, Columbus Scotus put up an 801, Battle Creek finished at 822, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shot 830. Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen is the Class ‘C’ champion after shooting a 155. She won by two strokes. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper tied for seventh place at 167, Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt finished ninth at 171, and West Point-Beemer’s Kailey Johnson tied for 15th place at 183. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer shot a 101 yesterday to finish at 206. 39 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area were in competition.
The State Softball Tournament gets underway in Hastings today. Regarding area teams West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets Central City in the Class ‘C’ bracket at 9:00 AM.
Local Scores: NC 26-25-9-25 Bishop Neumann 24-20-25-23 (VB); Nfk High 25-25-23-18-15 Lincoln High 16-18-25-25-11 (VB).
Thursday Night: The Lutheran High Northeast football team entertains Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
NFL Scoreboard: Tennessee 42 Buffalo 16.
