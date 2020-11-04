Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.
The Omaha World Herald reports that former Husker and Lincoln Southeast grad Alex Gordon won his eighth Gold Glove award for his final season with the Kansas City Royals. With Tuesday night’s announcement, the outfielder is now tied with Frank White for most Gold Gloves won in Royals history. Gordon is also the sixth player to win the award in his final MLB season. The Lincoln native announced his retirement from professional baseball on Sept. 24, 2020. Gordon helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015. He hit .209 with four homers and eleven RBI this season. Gordon is a lifetime .257 hitter averaging 13.6 homeruns and 53.5 RBI a season.
Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time today. The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Coach Bruce Arians said yesterday he’s not sure how much Brown will play this week, but that he’ll definitely have a role in the game plan.
ESPN reports that former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama. Tuberville spent 21 seasons as a college football coach with four programs. He coached at Ole Miss from 1995 to 1998 before spending nearly a decade at Auburn (1999-2008). The Tigers went undefeated en route to an SEC title in 2004 and finished second in the country. Tuberville, who has never held public office and last coached four years ago, aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump.
Creighton’s Mitch Ballock was announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. The honor in its seventh year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. A senior from Kansas, Ballock is one of the nation's best three-point shooters. Last year, he ranked eleventh nationally in three-point percentage (43.5%) and 19th in three-pointers made (93). Ballock led the BIG EAST in minutes per game (35.9) and was second in three-point percentage (43.5%). Last Wednesday, Ballock was named a Preseason Second Team All-BIG EAST selection. Yesterday, Ballock's Creighton teammate Marcus Zegarowski was named one of 20 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. In other Creighton men’s basketball news, the home-opener will take place December 1 when the Bluejays host Nebraska-Omaha. It'll be the 44th all-time regular-season meeting between the schools, but first in the regular-season since November 30, 1995. Creighton leads the all-time series 40-3, with Omaha's last win in the series coming on Dec. 11, 1982.
The State Volleyball Tournament gets underway today at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In Class ‘A’, Elkhorn South takes on North Platte, Papillion La Vista meets Lincoln Southwest, Papillion La Vista South faces Bellevue West, and Lincoln Pius X plays Millard West. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt battles Grand Island Northwest, Waverly faces Ashland/Greenwood, Norris meets Aurora, and Elkhorn plays York. In Class ‘C-1’, Kearney Catholic goes head to head with Lincoln Lutheran, St. Paul takes on Broken Bow, Wahoo meets Adams Central, and Columbus Lakeview plays Syracuse at 3:45.
Friday: The Stanton football team visits Dundy County/Stratton in a Class ‘D-1’ quarterfinal playoff game at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00 in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal playoff game. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
