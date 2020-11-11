Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. Talks have been ongoing and have continued to gather traction, but there is no deal imminent, sources said. There is currently a moratorium on trades as the NBA goes through procedures to start next season ahead of the league's draft next week. The Thunder have given star players such as Paul George and Russell Westbrook input on trade destinations in the past and have shown a willingness to work with Paul on a trade now, sources said. The Suns have a promising, young roster led by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The team finished last season strongly by going 8-0 in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, narrowly missing the play-in tournament.
NFL owners have approved a proposal that will reward organizations for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs. Also, the league’s owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19. Teams that lose a minority coach or an executive to a head coach position or primary football executive role with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to both head coach and general manager/president roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.
Steven Cohen promised splashes of cash New York Mets fans expect from his billions— within reason. In his first remarks since buying the team for a baseball record $2.42 billion, Cohen said he would be disappointed if the Mets don’t win the World Series within three to five years. He promised the Mets will act “like a major market team” but also said the team won’t “act like drunken sailors in the marketplace.” Sandy Alderson, back as team president, said Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager.
Its official: The NBA is coming back Dec. 22. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume. Teams will play a 72-game schedule. The league said a new system will be used to ensure that the split of basketball-related income continues, one of the many details that had to be collectively bargained with the union because the current agreement between the sides had a great deal of language that needed reworking because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday Night: The Oakland/Craig football team is at Ord for a Class ‘C-2’ semifinal playoff game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Pierce is home versus St. Paul at 6:00 in a Class ‘C-1’ semifinal. Pregame coverage at 5:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!