Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers have evened their NBA first-round series at a game apiece and stole home court advantage from the Phoenix Suns after a 109-102 victory. Anthony Davis netted 34 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists and LeBron James furnished 23 points and nine assists in the victory. Devin Booker had 31 points for Phoenix.
The LA Clippers could be in line for another earlier-than-expected exit in the NBA playoffs after falling behind 2-0 against Dallas. Luka Doncic scored 39 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 as the Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best three-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Clippers. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six three-balls and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18-34 from long-range. Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points for the Clippers.
Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven three-pointers while scoring a postseason career-high 25 points as the Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics, 130-108. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and James Harden added 20 for the Nets, who lit up the Celtics for 40 points in the first quarter after scoring just 16 in the opening period of Game One. The Nets take a 2-0 lead in the NBA first-round series.
Green Bay Packers players say the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t distract them in their offseason preparations. The NFL Most Valuable Player hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night.
Cleveland Indians righty Zach Plesac has landed on the ten-day injured list, the result of breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt after a rough outing. The injury occurred after he was reached for five runs in the fourth inning of a loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. There was no initial word on how long Plesac would be sidelined.
Joe West is behind the plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem. He began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. He broke the record in the Chicago White Sox’ 8-3 home win over St. Louis last night.
The Kansas City Royals have put an end to the Tampa Bay Rays’ eleven-game win streak. Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Brad Keller held the Rays to a run and four hits over seven innings to pitch the Royals to a 2-1 victory. Salvador Perez put KC up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single off Rich Hill, who struck out a career-high 13 over eight frames. Tampa Bay’s win streak was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella. The Royals improve to 23-23 on the season and are 4.5 out of first place in the American League Central.
The Big Red Blitz is set to return on June 16, with Husker coaches and athletic staff members visiting 20 cities and towns across Nebraska. Athletic Director Bill Moos, Football Coach Scott Frost, members of the football coaching staff, and several other Nebraska head coaches will canvas the state to meet and greet Husker fans. The first version of the Big Red Blitz occurred in May of 2019, and last year's Big Red Blitz was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Red Blitz is tentatively scheduled to include ten groups of coaches and staff each visiting two locations. Each group will make its first stop for a mid-day event, followed by a late afternoon event at its second town. All Big Red Blitz events are free to the public. Towns scheduled for the Big Red Blitz include Norfolk, Columbus, West Point, Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, David City, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Imperial, Kearney, Lexington, Loup City, North Platte, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City, and Valentine. A detailed schedule and more information regarding the Big Red Blitz will be available soon.
The Boys State Golf Championships got underway yesterday at various sites. In the Class ‘A’ Championship at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Pius X has the clubhouse lead at 285. They have a five stroke advantage on Omaha Creighton Prep’s 290. OCP’s Jacob Boor has a two-stroke lead over three golfers with a 68. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes is tied for eighth place at 74 and teammate Carson Klein shot an opening day 84. Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman is tied for tenth place at 75. In Class ‘B’ at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Mount Michael Benedictine has the team lead at 325. They have an eight stroke advantage. Pierce is in tenth place after carding an opening day 353. Mount Michael Benedictine’s Luke Gutschewski has a three-stroke lead with a 71. Pierce’ Hunter Raabe is tied for ninth with a 79. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Kearney Country Club, Columbus Scotus has the clubhouse lead at 335. They have a six stroke advantage. Hartington Cedar Catholic is eighth with a 362, Battle Creek shot a 386, Oakland/Craig carded a 388, and West Holt put up a 393. Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck is the leader at 72. He has a two-stroke lead. Columbus Scotus’ Nick Fleming shot a 79 and is in seventh place while Nolan Freming is tied for eighth with an 80. In Class ‘D’ at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick’s has the team lead at 329. They have a twelve stroke advantage on Elm Creek’s 341. Burwell is third at 354, Creighton is in sixth place with a 373, Hartington/Newcastle shot 402, and Randolph put up a 418. Brendon Walker of Mullen has a four-stroke lead with a 70. Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus is tied for fifth place at 80, Humphrey St. Francis’ Jack Lubischer carded an 81 and is tied for seventh, and Plainview’ Riley Kaup, Burwell’s Barak Birch, and Creighton’s Gage Burns are all tied for ninth place with an 82. 71 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area are in competition. The Championships conclude today resuming at 9:00 AM. Also on today’s local schedule, in baseball, the Norfolk Seniors host Gretna in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team hosts Indianapolis at 6:35.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 3 Indianapolis 1 (Bsbl).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Atlanta 3 Boston 1
Final Chicago White Sox 8 St. Louis 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 9 Houston 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Kansas City 2 Tampa Bay 1
Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 1
Final Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Final Minnesota 7 Baltimore 4
Final L.A. Angels 11 Texas 5
Final Seattle 4 Oakland 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 2 Miami 0
Final Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
Final Cincinnati 2 Washington 1
Final N.Y. Mets 3 Colorado 1
Final San Diego 7 Milwaukee 1
Final San Francisco 8 Arizona 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Brooklyn 130 Boston 108
Final L.A. Lakers 109 Phoenix 102
Final Dallas 127 L.A. Clippers 121
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Toronto 4 Montreal 0
Final OT Carolina 3 Nashville 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 85 Indiana 69
Final Atlanta 90 Chicago 83
Final OT Seattle 90 Connecticut 87