Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in the NBA’s first-ever play-in games. Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Pacers routed the Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference nine versus ten matchup. In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 32 of his 50 points in the second half, and the Celtics beat the Wizards 118-100. That gives Boston the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Brooklyn starting on Saturday. Indiana hosts Washington on Thursday night for the right to the eight-seed.
No hitter number five of the season belongs to Detroit pitcher Spencer Turnbull. It happened last night in Seattle against the Mariners in a 5-0 win. Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date.
Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Benintendi’s go-ahead single came off reliever Devin Williams, and Kansas City added another run on shortstop Luis Urias’ error. Royals starter Kris Bubic pitched six innings of one-hit ball. KC is now 19-22 on the season and six games out of first place in the American League Central.
Northeast Hawks baseball players Preston Tenney, Zane Zielinski and Colin Lynam were named First Team All-Region recipients, it was announced by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference yesterday. Tenney led the conference in innings pitched with 55 and strikeouts with 59. He tallied a 4.71 ERA and struck out 91 batters in 86 innings with a 6-8 record in 15 games started. Zielinski had a .383 batting average and a .479 on-base percentage with 46 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Lynam was one of the top outfielders in the ICCAC, ranking fourth in hits with 55, third in batting average with a .399 and fourth in total bases with 99. Lynam produced a .658 slugging percentage and a .490 on-base percentage. Sam Manwarren and Parker Dorrance earned Second Team All-Region honors while Alex Potter earned Honorable Mention. The Hawks ended their season with an overall record of 37-24 and a 28-14 ICCAC record.
Wayne State junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team. He received All-NSIC Second Team honors for the second time in three seasons and was the lone Wildcat player to earn All-NSIC honors. Logelin posted a .381 batting average with four home runs and 21 RBI despite missing seven games due to COVID-19 testing protocols this season. Wayne State finished the 2021 season at 12-22 overall and 11-19 in NSIC games.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the State Track & Field Championships get underway at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competition. Class ‘D’ commences at 9:00 AM and Class ‘A’ starts at 3:00. Norfolk High will be represented by Amaya Williams (100 H & 300 H); Nealy Brummond (PV); Carly Ries (HJ); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put & Discus); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Torrance Tso (Shot Put); Abby Ruda (800 & 4X800); Rachel Mortimer (4X800); Molly Meier (4X800); Paige Godfrey (4X800); Tyler Sellin (110 H); Braden Storovich (110 H & 300 H); Shon King (LJ); Daylin Mallory (Discus & Shot Put); Cole Uzzel (800 & 4X800); Isaac Ochoa (1600 & 4X800); Daniel Yowell (4X800); & Isaac Guenther (4X800). Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will compete on Friday & Saturday. We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere on today’s local docket, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday. He shot a (-2) 70 yesterday and is currently in eighth place. The Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad hosts Southeastern Community College in a Region XI Semifinal at 1:00. The State Soccer Championships conclude at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. In the Class ‘B’ Girls State Championship, Omaha Skutt plays Norris at 5:00 and Lexington faces Omaha Skutt in the Class ‘B’ Boys State Championship at 8:00. The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 12:05.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers at Iowa (Bsbl-Ppd. Rain).
State Baseball Tourn: Lincoln East 8 Papillion La Vista South 5; Millard South 16 Archbishop Bergan 7; Millard West 6 Bellevue West 1 (A); Norris 11 Elkhorn 4; Ralston 6 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 5 (8 Inn.); Beatrice 4 Omaha Skutt 3 (B).
State Soccer Championships Matches: Omaha South 3 Lincoln SW 2 (SO) (‘A’ Boys); Gretna 2 Millard North 1 (‘A’ Girls).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Kansas City 2 Milwaukee 0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 13 Baltimore 6
Final Toronto 8 Boston 0
Final Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Final N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 4
Final Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 5
Final Oakland 6 Houston 5
Final Detroit 5 Seattle 0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 2
Final N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3
Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 2
Final Philadelphia 8 Miami 3
Final Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 1
Final San Diego 2 Colorado 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 144 Charlotte 117
Final Boston 118 Washington 100
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Vancouver 4 Calgary 2
Final Vegas 3 Minnesota 1
Final Pittsburgh 2 N-Y Islanders 1
Final Tampa Bay 3 Florida 1
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final New York 86 Minnesota 75
Final Phoenix 91 Washington 70
Final Las Vegas 96 Seattle 80