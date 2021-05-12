Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, sending the Defending Champion Los Angeles Lakers past the New York Knicks, 101-99. Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 23 points and Anthony Davis scored 20 as the Lakers moved one game behind Portland and Dallas for the sixth seed in the West. Julius Randle had 31 points and Derrick Rose 27 for the Knicks, who were attempting to clinch their first postseason berth since 2013. Lakers forward LeBron James sat out the game to make sure his sprained right ankle is as healthy as possible. Coach Frank Vogel says the four-time MVP could return to action on Wednesday against Houston.
Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan has died. His father Terry Brennan says his son died early Tuesday at a California hospital. He was 37. Colt Brennan finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting. He also had public struggles with alcohol. Terry Brennan says he took his son to an emergency room over the weekend because he had been drinking and wasn’t doing well. But unbeknownst to his family, the hospital released him because the detox facility was full.
Major League Baseball has instructed the Oakland Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new ballpark in Oakland. MLB released a statement expressing its longtime concern that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.” A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement he will honor MLB’s instructions but remains committed to continuing to pursue a waterfront ballpark.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Detroit Tigers coughed up a 7-0 lead before Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to give Detroit an 8-7 win against the visiting Kansas City Royals. Grossman’s career-high fifth RBI sent the Royals to their ninth straight loss. KC is now 16-18 and 4.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school baseball rankings. Millard South remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Columbus enters those rankings at number eight. Hastings is once again first in Class ‘B’.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00, the Norfolk High girls tennis squad takes part in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln at 9:00 AM and the Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team hosts Dakota County Technical College in a Region XI Tournament first round match at 3:00. The State Soccer Championships continue today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. In the Class ‘A’ Girls Tournament, Gretna meets Kearney at 10:00, Papillion La Vista South takes on Lincoln East at 1:00, Lincoln Southwest faces Millard North at 4:00, and Omaha Marian tangles with North Platte at 7:00. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers take on the Columbus Clippers in Ohio at 5:15.
Local Scores: Nfk High 7 Sioux City East 2 (G. Tenn. Dual); Iowa Central CC 4 NECC 0 (W. Socc.); Columbus 2 Omaha Storm Chasers 0 (Bsbl).
State Soccer Championships: Omaha South 3 Millard West 1; Gretna 5 Lincoln SE 0; Lincoln SW 3 Grand Island 0; Omaha Creighton Prep 3 Millard South 2 (SO) (Class ‘A’ Boys).
INTERLEAGUE
Final San Francisco 4 Texas 2
Final Cleveland 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Final N.Y. Mets 3 Baltimore 2
Final Toronto 5 Atlanta 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 1
Final Oakland 3 Boston 2
Final Houston 5 L.A. Angels 1
Final Detroit 8 Kansas City 7
Final Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 7 Cincinnati 2
Final Philadelphia 6 Washington 2
Final St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 1
Final San Diego 8 Colorado 1
Final Arizona 11 Miami 3
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Minnesota 119 Detroit 100
Final Denver 117 Charlotte 112
Final L.A. Clippers 115 Toronto 96
Final Miami 129 Boston 121
Final Memphis 133 Dallas 104
Final Indiana 103 Philadelphia 94
Final Brooklyn 115 Chicago 107
Final Milwaukee 114 Orlando 102
Final Sacramento 122 Oklahoma City 106
Final Golden State 122 Phoenix 116
Final OT L.A. Lakers 101 New York 99
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Washington 2 Boston 1
Final Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 0